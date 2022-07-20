Previous
Gus by kwind
Photo 3660

Gus

Gus has moved in with the kids but he came for a visit today. I brought him to the beach which he loved!
20th July 2022

KWind

ace
kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Islandgirl ace
So very majestic!
July 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super POV, what a fun for Gus.
July 21st, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
He enjoys the views, too!
July 21st, 2022  
Julie Ryan
So sweet, great capture!!
July 21st, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Of course he would…such a fun cat
July 21st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a terrific shot.
July 21st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
July 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love this shot!
July 21st, 2022  
