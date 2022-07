Humpback

I was laying in bed and heard noises. At first I just ignored but then my brain thought "whales"! I looked out and a giant humpback was OUT of the water breaching. I ran for my camera, put in a card and quickly got the settings right. By the time this was done I had heard/seen 5 splashes. Now that I was ready, they stopped so I didn't get the money shot but I did get this one of it in the process of slapping. You can see it was quite close to shore.