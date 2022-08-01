Previous
I Did It by kwind
I Did It

For the first time in probably 25 years, I jumped off our cliff. That’s me upfront suspended mid air. I was beyond terrified but determined to do it. Next was my sister, then brother in law and then my husband. My mom took the shot.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

KWind

Harry J Benson ace
Congratulations! Nice action capture.
August 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Well done, I take myhat off to you! Not for all the tea in China could I ever do that 👏🏻
August 1st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
You are amazing, well done! I couldn't do it, but then I can't really swim above attempting not to drown!
August 1st, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
So cool! Love the light and the action.
August 1st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful summer capture :)
August 1st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture. They are very brave.
August 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Insanely neat capture!
August 1st, 2022  
