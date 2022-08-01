Sign up
Photo 3671
I Did It
For the first time in probably 25 years, I jumped off our cliff. That’s me upfront suspended mid air. I was beyond terrified but determined to do it. Next was my sister, then brother in law and then my husband. My mom took the shot.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
7
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Harry J Benson
ace
Congratulations! Nice action capture.
August 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Well done, I take myhat off to you! Not for all the tea in China could I ever do that 👏🏻
August 1st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
You are amazing, well done! I couldn't do it, but then I can't really swim above attempting not to drown!
August 1st, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
So cool! Love the light and the action.
August 1st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful summer capture :)
August 1st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture. They are very brave.
August 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Insanely neat capture!
August 1st, 2022
