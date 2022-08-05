Previous
Sunflower by kwind
Photo 3676

Sunflower

Our island neighbours have moved away but their sunflowers continue to grow.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sand Lily ace
Wonderful shot.
August 6th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️❤️❤️
August 6th, 2022  
