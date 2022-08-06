Previous
Our New Sign by kwind
Our New Sign

I found this cool piece of driftwood when we were on our walk yesterday and packed it back to the cabin. Today I attempted to write our last name with some sort of carving tool. Luckily, my husband was able to finish the job and fix my mess.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

KWind

Milanie ace
This is so cool!
August 7th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Awesome- you miss out the first letter……”S”
jk🥰👌❤️
August 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Well done!
August 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely and meaningful!
August 7th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Well done to both of you
August 7th, 2022  
