Photo 3677
Our New Sign
I found this cool piece of driftwood when we were on our walk yesterday and packed it back to the cabin. Today I attempted to write our last name with some sort of carving tool. Luckily, my husband was able to finish the job and fix my mess.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4111
photos
398
followers
172
following
Milanie
ace
This is so cool!
August 7th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Awesome- you miss out the first letter……”S”
jk🥰👌❤️
August 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
Well done!
August 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
How lovely and meaningful!
August 7th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Well done to both of you
August 7th, 2022
