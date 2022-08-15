Previous
Next
Sunday Sunrise - Part 2 by kwind
Photo 3686

Sunday Sunrise - Part 2

This was looking West. That white dot in the water is a reflection of the moon in the sky.

Yesterday's shot of the fiery sky was looking East.

It's fascinating how the colours can be so different and the photos were only taken minutes apart.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Amazing the difference
August 16th, 2022  
amyK ace
Love the tones in this
August 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise