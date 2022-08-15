Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3686
Sunday Sunrise - Part 2
This was looking West. That white dot in the water is a reflection of the moon in the sky.
Yesterday's shot of the fiery sky was looking East.
It's fascinating how the colours can be so different and the photos were only taken minutes apart.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4120
photos
394
followers
171
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2022 6:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Amazing the difference
August 16th, 2022
amyK
ace
Love the tones in this
August 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close