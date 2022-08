Almost Done

Our latest trip to the cabin resulted in this... a nearly finished Bunky space. Just the ceiling is left but we couldn't fit anymore wood into the boat so it will have to wait.We insulated the space, covered it in plastic, installed beadboard, cased out and trimmed the windows with reclaimed wood, caulked and painted. It was a long but rewarding day.This photo shows the space almost a year ago when my daughter had her birthday in the little building. http://365project.org/kwind/365/2021-08-25