Almost Done by kwind
Photo 3687

Almost Done

Our latest trip to the cabin resulted in this... a nearly finished Bunky space. Just the ceiling is left but we couldn't fit anymore wood into the boat so it will have to wait.

We insulated the space, covered it in plastic, installed beadboard, cased out and trimmed the windows with reclaimed wood, caulked and painted. It was a long but rewarding day.

This photo shows the space almost a year ago when my daughter had her birthday in the little building. http://365project.org/kwind/365/2021-08-25
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Annie D ace
a very happy and inviting space :)
August 17th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Sounds a great renovation. You could drape filmy white material under that roofing area. Be like a tent?
August 17th, 2022  
summerfield ace
cosy and comfy. aces!
August 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
So plenty of room for me! JK. Looks very comfortable.
August 17th, 2022  
