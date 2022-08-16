Sign up
Photo 3687
Almost Done
Our latest trip to the cabin resulted in this... a nearly finished Bunky space. Just the ceiling is left but we couldn't fit anymore wood into the boat so it will have to wait.
We insulated the space, covered it in plastic, installed beadboard, cased out and trimmed the windows with reclaimed wood, caulked and painted. It was a long but rewarding day.
This photo shows the space almost a year ago when my daughter had her birthday in the little building.
http://365project.org/kwind/365/2021-08-25
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th August 2022 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
a very happy and inviting space :)
August 17th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Sounds a great renovation. You could drape filmy white material under that roofing area. Be like a tent?
August 17th, 2022
summerfield
ace
cosy and comfy. aces!
August 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
So plenty of room for me! JK. Looks very comfortable.
August 17th, 2022
