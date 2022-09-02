Sign up
Photo 3704
Lookout Hike
My husband and I walked 1.5 hours pretty much straight UP to this viewpoint this morning. My phone says we walked 128 flights of stairs.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ingrid
ace
Wow! But the view is very worth it! Gorgeous photo!
September 3rd, 2022
Kathy
ace
The view is spectaular. A good work out for sure.
September 3rd, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Stunning capture❤️❤️❤️
September 3rd, 2022
