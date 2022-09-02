Previous
Lookout Hike by kwind
Photo 3704

Lookout Hike

My husband and I walked 1.5 hours pretty much straight UP to this viewpoint this morning. My phone says we walked 128 flights of stairs.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

KWind

@kwind

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Wow! But the view is very worth it! Gorgeous photo!
September 3rd, 2022  
Kathy ace
The view is spectaular. A good work out for sure.
September 3rd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Stunning capture❤️❤️❤️
September 3rd, 2022  
