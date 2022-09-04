Previous
Jellyfish by kwind
Jellyfish

Taken a few days ago while out on the boat. My daughter found a jellyfish while swimming.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, it isn’t stinging you?!
September 5th, 2022  
KWind ace
@louannwarren The small clear ones don't sting.
September 5th, 2022  
