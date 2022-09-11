Previous
Smoky Sun by kwind
Photo 3713

Smoky Sun

It's very hazy here this morning because of wild fire smoke but the sun did pop through for a couple of minutes.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Islandgirl ace
Great sunrise with the reflection in the water!
Hope you’re not too close to the wildfires?
September 11th, 2022  
