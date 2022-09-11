Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3713
Smoky Sun
It's very hazy here this morning because of wild fire smoke but the sun did pop through for a couple of minutes.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4147
photos
392
followers
170
following
1017% complete
View this month »
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
11th September 2022 6:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Great sunrise with the reflection in the water!
Hope you’re not too close to the wildfires?
September 11th, 2022
