Princess Cruise by kwind
Princess Cruise

Yet another cruise ship passed by the house this morning on its way to Alaska! Our weather is changing - it feels like rain is coming. At least the wildfire smoke has lifted a bit.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, what a beautiful capture.
September 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice view
September 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful peaceful scene and shot.
September 15th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
September 15th, 2022  
