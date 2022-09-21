Previous
St. Giles Cathedral by kwind
Photo 3722

St. Giles Cathedral

St. Giles Cathedral ceiling. A beautiful church!!
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne ace
Spectacular !
September 22nd, 2022  
Agnes ace
Beautiful lines
September 22nd, 2022  
Linda
Beautiful symmetry!
September 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
A stunning capture and wonderful symmetry.
September 22nd, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Stunning you captured it beautifully
September 22nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful pov!
September 22nd, 2022  
