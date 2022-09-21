Sign up
Photo 3722
St. Giles Cathedral
St. Giles Cathedral ceiling. A beautiful church!!
21st September 2022
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne
ace
Spectacular !
September 22nd, 2022
Agnes
ace
Beautiful lines
September 22nd, 2022
Linda
Beautiful symmetry!
September 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
A stunning capture and wonderful symmetry.
September 22nd, 2022
Linda Godwin
Stunning you captured it beautifully
September 22nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful pov!
September 22nd, 2022
