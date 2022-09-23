Previous
Castle Stalker by kwind
Photo 3724

Castle Stalker

We drove by Castle Stalker this morning. We're loving our Scotland escape!!
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dixie Goode ace
What a great setting for a story.
September 23rd, 2022  
