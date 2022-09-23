Sign up
Photo 3724
Castle Stalker
We drove by Castle Stalker this morning. We're loving our Scotland escape!!
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4158
photos
390
followers
169
following
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd September 2022 10:03am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dixie Goode
ace
What a great setting for a story.
September 23rd, 2022
