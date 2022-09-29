Previous
Culross 1588 by kwind
Culross 1588

We spent our morning in the village of Culross. It was looking stepping back in time and I loved it! Check out the top of the Mercat cross. It's dated 1588!! All I can say is "Wow!"

We fly home tomorrow after 9 wonderful days in Scotland.
KWind

Corinne C ace
Amazing how these structures went through all that time!
September 29th, 2022  
