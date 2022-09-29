Sign up
Photo 3730
Culross 1588
We spent our morning in the village of Culross. It was looking stepping back in time and I loved it! Check out the top of the Mercat cross. It's dated 1588!! All I can say is "Wow!"
We fly home tomorrow after 9 wonderful days in Scotland.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4164
photos
390
followers
168
following
Corinne C
ace
Amazing how these structures went through all that time!
September 29th, 2022
