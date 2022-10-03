Previous
Next
St. Giles' Cathedral by kwind
Photo 3734

St. Giles' Cathedral

While in Edinburgh we walked through St. Giles' Cathedral. It had the most beautiful stained glass windows and in one spot the light fixture was also stained glass. I thought it was quite pretty!
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1023% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wow pretty stained glass!
October 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful stained glass.
October 4th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Both stained glass pieces are lovely. The lamp is deep and rick and the windows are bright and light.
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise