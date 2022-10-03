Sign up
Photo 3734
St. Giles' Cathedral
While in Edinburgh we walked through St. Giles' Cathedral. It had the most beautiful stained glass windows and in one spot the light fixture was also stained glass. I thought it was quite pretty!
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
3
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4168
photos
390
followers
167
following
1023% complete
View this month »
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
21st September 2022 2:09pm
Islandgirl
ace
Wow pretty stained glass!
October 4th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful stained glass.
October 4th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Both stained glass pieces are lovely. The lamp is deep and rick and the windows are bright and light.
October 4th, 2022
