Photo 3735
Covid for the Diary!
Just a boring diary shot... we've been home from Scotland for 4 days and last night my husband tested positive. I'm negative. He's just experiencing cold symptoms and is otherwise fine. I hope it stays that way and I don't got it!
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4169
photos
390
followers
167
following
1023% complete
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2022 8:45am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
The downside of travelling these days. Hope it stays mild and you stay safe.
October 5th, 2022
