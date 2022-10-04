Previous
Covid for the Diary! by kwind
Photo 3735

Covid for the Diary!

Just a boring diary shot... we've been home from Scotland for 4 days and last night my husband tested positive. I'm negative. He's just experiencing cold symptoms and is otherwise fine. I hope it stays that way and I don't got it!
4th October 2022

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Diana ace
The downside of travelling these days. Hope it stays mild and you stay safe.
October 5th, 2022  
