The Kelpies

We loved these giant sculptures known as the Kelpies.



On the Covid front... I think I have it. I did a test this morning and it was negative but I feel like crap!! Body aches, chills and so tired. I had to keep swallowing lat night and never slept. It's 5pm and I'm in bed now. Fingers crossed I can get some sleep. My daughter tested Positive a couple of hours ago. Her and Ron shared a hamburger the day we got back from the trip and before he was really showing any signs. I hope she doesn't get too sick!