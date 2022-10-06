Previous
The Kelpies by kwind
The Kelpies

We loved these giant sculptures known as the Kelpies.

On the Covid front... I think I have it. I did a test this morning and it was negative but I feel like crap!! Body aches, chills and so tired. I had to keep swallowing lat night and never slept. It's 5pm and I'm in bed now. Fingers crossed I can get some sleep. My daughter tested Positive a couple of hours ago. Her and Ron shared a hamburger the day we got back from the trip and before he was really showing any signs. I hope she doesn't get too sick!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
jackie edwards ace
🙏 hoping it's not too bad for you!
October 7th, 2022  
Kathy Ladley ace
Great perspective of these interesting sculptures. So sorry you are feeling bad. Take care of yourself!💕🙏💕
October 7th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great B&W capture. I wish you a fast recovery!
October 7th, 2022  
Kathy ace
What a nice close up. I didn't realize that the metal pieces were perforated.
October 7th, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
Feel better soon, great pov on this!!!
October 7th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely capture! Take care of yourself.
October 7th, 2022  
