Harry Potter Train by kwind
Harry Potter Train

The main reason we visited the Glenfinnan area of Scotland (see the previous 2 shots) was to see the Harry Potter train pass by on the famous viaduct. It's called the Jacobite in real life!
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne C ace
A great capture of a legendary viaduct!
October 13th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the train on that viaduct. Love the capture of each part, the train and the viaduct. Perfect pov.
October 13th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Amazing
October 13th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice!
October 13th, 2022  
*lynn ace
What a great shot! amazing point of view
October 13th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice!
October 13th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Cool
October 13th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
What a grand shot!
October 13th, 2022  
