Photo 3743
Harry Potter Train
The main reason we visited the Glenfinnan area of Scotland (see the previous 2 shots) was to see the Harry Potter train pass by on the famous viaduct. It's called the Jacobite in real life!
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
8
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
24th September 2022 10:54am
Corinne C
ace
A great capture of a legendary viaduct!
October 13th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the train on that viaduct. Love the capture of each part, the train and the viaduct. Perfect pov.
October 13th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Amazing
October 13th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice!
October 13th, 2022
*lynn
ace
What a great shot! amazing point of view
October 13th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice!
October 13th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Cool
October 13th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
What a grand shot!
October 13th, 2022
