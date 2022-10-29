Sign up
Photo 3760
Blackness Castle
Our last attraction in Scotland was a visit to Blackness Castle. It was a filming location for the outlander series I watch so I wanted to check it out. It was pretty cool!
This will conclude my Scotland trip! I’ll start sharing new images tomorrow. I hope I haven’t bored you all.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
6
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th September 2022 4:12pm
Annie D
ace
What a fabulous PoV
October 30th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great composition
October 30th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Perfect composition...super leading line
October 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great pov. Thanks for sharing Scotland with us
October 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Great pov - the color is so neat. Sounds like this trip was everything you hoped it would be.
October 30th, 2022
eDorre
ace
I enjoyed seeing Scotland very much. Thanks
October 30th, 2022
