Blackness Castle by kwind
Photo 3760

Blackness Castle

Our last attraction in Scotland was a visit to Blackness Castle. It was a filming location for the outlander series I watch so I wanted to check it out. It was pretty cool!

This will conclude my Scotland trip! I’ll start sharing new images tomorrow. I hope I haven’t bored you all.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Annie D ace
What a fabulous PoV
October 30th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great composition
October 30th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Perfect composition...super leading line
October 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great pov. Thanks for sharing Scotland with us
October 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Great pov - the color is so neat. Sounds like this trip was everything you hoped it would be.
October 30th, 2022  
eDorre ace
I enjoyed seeing Scotland very much. Thanks
October 30th, 2022  
