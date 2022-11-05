Previous
Next
Changing Colour by kwind
Photo 3767

Changing Colour

A quick iPhone shot of a maple tree in our yard.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1032% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful autumn colours.
November 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
I think maples turn the prettiest colors of all - like the way you chose to feature these leaves
November 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise