Snow Line by kwind
Photo 3768

Snow Line

We had snow yesterday... not at my house but a couple of KMs to the north there were some minor accumulations. The mountains have a dusting.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
My friends in Cody Wyoming are reporting exactly the same. Lovely picture
November 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful chilly layers.
November 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Winter is round the corner.
November 7th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Nice layers
November 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
November 7th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful, it looks cold!
November 7th, 2022  
