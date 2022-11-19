Sign up
Photo 3780
Bokeh
My photo friends came over to my house today and we focused on macro photography. I thought these coloured beads looked kind of cool unfocused as they turned into bokeh!
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
1
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4214
photos
387
followers
164
following
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th November 2022 10:56pm
Shutterbug
ace
Cool. That could make an interesting background for some composites.
November 20th, 2022
