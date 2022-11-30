Sign up
Photo 3790
After the Snow
After our crazy snow/wind storm yesterday, we woke to sun!
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
7
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4224
photos
388
followers
164
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th November 2022 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
wendy frost
ace
A lovely early morning scene and the golden lining on the clouds is beautiful.
December 1st, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful way to start the day
December 1st, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
What a lovely sky after the storm! Love those sun rays.
December 1st, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Great capture, really great sky
December 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful sky!
December 1st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
So much drama!
December 1st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I love waking to a morning sky like that.
December 1st, 2022
