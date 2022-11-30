Previous
After the Snow by kwind
After the Snow

After our crazy snow/wind storm yesterday, we woke to sun!
wendy frost ace
A lovely early morning scene and the golden lining on the clouds is beautiful.
December 1st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful way to start the day
December 1st, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
What a lovely sky after the storm! Love those sun rays.
December 1st, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Great capture, really great sky
December 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful sky!
December 1st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
So much drama!
December 1st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I love waking to a morning sky like that.
December 1st, 2022  
