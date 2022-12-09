Sign up
Photo 3799
Colmar Church
We woke this morning and explored Colmar, France in the daylight. It is such a beautiful place!! There were two large trees outside the entrance to this church that caught my eye. Tonight we are sleeping in Baden-Baden, Germany.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
4
2
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
9th December 2022 9:07am
Mags
Wow! Nice POV.
December 9th, 2022
Casablanca
Most enjoyable pov
December 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
A great pov - with everything leading up to the top of the Church!
December 9th, 2022
haskar
Greay pov and red dots.
December 9th, 2022
