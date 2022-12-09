Previous
Colmar Church by kwind
Colmar Church

We woke this morning and explored Colmar, France in the daylight. It is such a beautiful place!! There were two large trees outside the entrance to this church that caught my eye. Tonight we are sleeping in Baden-Baden, Germany.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Wow! Nice POV.
December 9th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Most enjoyable pov
December 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov - with everything leading up to the top of the Church!
December 9th, 2022  
haskar ace
Greay pov and red dots.
December 9th, 2022  
