Dior Museum by kwind
Dior Museum

We visited the Dior Fashion Museum in Park today... it blew me away! This was the staircase.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lesley ace
Oh wow, such a stunning display
December 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Oh my goodness - Bet you had your mouth wide open the whole time!
December 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow with the colors and shapes!
December 14th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
Fantastic photo! Beautifully composed.
December 14th, 2022  
