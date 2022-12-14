Sign up
Photo 3804
Dior Museum
We visited the Dior Fashion Museum in Park today... it blew me away! This was the staircase.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
4
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4238
photos
387
followers
164
following
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th December 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, such a stunning display
December 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Oh my goodness - Bet you had your mouth wide open the whole time!
December 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow with the colors and shapes!
December 14th, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
Fantastic photo! Beautifully composed.
December 14th, 2022
