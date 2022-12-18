Sign up
Photo 3808
Strasbourg Cathedral
The Cathedral in Strasbourg is gorgeous! That centre stained glass is so large and detailed. I thought their choice of lights outside was very fitting.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
0
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4242
photos
386
followers
164
following
1043% complete
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th December 2022 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
