Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #18 by kwind
Photo 3870

Month of Hearts #18

These wooden hearts were a Christmas gift from my daughter. I had the heart nail for years!

It's my paren'ts 56th wedding anniversary today!
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Know your daughter was tickled when she found these - perfect for you!
February 18th, 2023  
narayani ace
Both lovely - but especially the nail! Congratulations to your parents.
February 18th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely colours and textures here!
February 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good find
February 18th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Lovely
February 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
That makes a special anniversary “card”.
February 18th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful made and lovely gift. Great shot of this nice pressent. Congratulations to you parents and the all of you.
February 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise