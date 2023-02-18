Sign up
Photo 3870
Month of Hearts #18
These wooden hearts were a Christmas gift from my daughter. I had the heart nail for years!
It's my paren'ts 56th wedding anniversary today!
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Milanie
ace
Know your daughter was tickled when she found these - perfect for you!
February 18th, 2023
narayani
ace
Both lovely - but especially the nail! Congratulations to your parents.
February 18th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely colours and textures here!
February 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good find
February 18th, 2023
Gosia
ace
Lovely
February 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
That makes a special anniversary “card”.
February 18th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautiful made and lovely gift. Great shot of this nice pressent. Congratulations to you parents and the all of you.
February 18th, 2023
