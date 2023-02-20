Sign up
Photo 3872
Month of Hearts #20
A beach find from infront of our house.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
5
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th May 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
What are the odds? LOL! Great find and capture.
February 21st, 2023
Mallory
ace
Love this.
February 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool find
February 21st, 2023
Lois
ace
Love it!
February 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I thought it was a heart shaped cookie. Terrific find.
February 21st, 2023
