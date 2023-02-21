Previous
Month of Hearts #21 by kwind
Photo 3873

Month of Hearts #21

A random heart gift from my daughter. She surprised me with it not too long ago. She said she found it and thought of me.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

KWind

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty .fav
February 21st, 2023  
