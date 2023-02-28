Sign up
Photo 3880
Month of Hearts #28
I pass this adorable heart birdhouse creature almost daily when I walk through the trails near my house. I'm hoping one of the men in my family will build me one!!
That's a wrap for my 2023 Month of Hearts!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th February 2023 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so delightful - hope one of your men will oblige and build you a replica of this!
February 28th, 2023
Dianne
That's pretty cool.
February 28th, 2023
narayani
ace
I’ve enjoyed the month ❤️
February 28th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Your calendar looks wonderful x
February 28th, 2023
