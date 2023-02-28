Previous
Month of Hearts #28 by kwind
Photo 3880

Month of Hearts #28

I pass this adorable heart birdhouse creature almost daily when I walk through the trails near my house. I'm hoping one of the men in my family will build me one!!

That's a wrap for my 2023 Month of Hearts!
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so delightful - hope one of your men will oblige and build you a replica of this!
February 28th, 2023  
Dianne
That's pretty cool.
February 28th, 2023  
narayani ace
I’ve enjoyed the month ❤️
February 28th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Your calendar looks wonderful x
February 28th, 2023  
