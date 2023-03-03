Previous
The Great Road by kwind
The Great Road

A quick photo from our brief stop at the entrance to the great road of Australia. We are on a 3 Day Rd. trip. This is my family. You can see my daughter, my mother and my sister, my brother-in-law, and my niece and nephew.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

KWind

KazzaMazoo
Awesome group selfie. Welcome to Oz 😁 The Great Ocean Road has some spectacular scenery.
March 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Have a lovely time. The Great Ocean Road is a lovely scenic trip.
March 3rd, 2023  
Brigette ace
💙
March 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful family group photo enjoy your trip
March 3rd, 2023  
Ulrika ace
I love to see the faces behind this community 😻 enjoy the trip and family time
March 3rd, 2023  
