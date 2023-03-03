Sign up
Photo 3883
The Great Road
A quick photo from our brief stop at the entrance to the great road of Australia. We are on a 3 Day Rd. trip. This is my family. You can see my daughter, my mother and my sister, my brother-in-law, and my niece and nephew.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
5
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4317
photos
383
followers
162
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KazzaMazoo
Awesome group selfie. Welcome to Oz 😁 The Great Ocean Road has some spectacular scenery.
March 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Have a lovely time. The Great Ocean Road is a lovely scenic trip.
March 3rd, 2023
Brigette
ace
💙
March 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful family group photo enjoy your trip
March 3rd, 2023
Ulrika
ace
I love to see the faces behind this community 😻 enjoy the trip and family time
March 3rd, 2023
