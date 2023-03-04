Previous
Gibson's Steps led us here by kwind
Gibson's Steps led us here

Today was all about the Great Ocean Road. We were gone ALL day and stopped at many viewpoints along the windy road. This place was probably my favourite. We walked down a bunch of steps and got right down to the beach.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer!
Kathy A ace
Fabulous, such a great place!
March 4th, 2023  
narayani ace
Spectacular!
March 4th, 2023  
