Previous
Next
At the Top by kwind
Photo 3891

At the Top

While in Melbourne, we visited the Shrine of Remembrance. It's a beautiful war memorial building. We walked to the top to see the view from the terrace. That's my 76 mother at the top of the stairs. She was grateful for the last step.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Cool shot! Go Mother!
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise