Previous
Next
Inside the Shrine of Remembrance by kwind
Photo 3892

Inside the Shrine of Remembrance

A shot of a beautiful ceiling inside one of the rooms at Melbourne's war memorial known as the Shrine of Remembrance.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise