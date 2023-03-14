Sign up
Photo 3894
Last of the Shrine
My final shot from the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne. I'm not sure what this room was called but the ceiling was quite impressive.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4328
photos
382
followers
161
following
1066% complete
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
Views
2
365
NIKON D810
25th February 2023 11:53pm
