Photo 3898
State Library
While downtown in Melbourne, we made a quick visit to the beautiful state library.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4332
photos
382
followers
161
following
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th February 2023 3:43pm
Privacy
Public
Taffy
ace
Fantastic wide angle architectural capture
March 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! What big and beautiful space!
March 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful pov and symmetry.
March 19th, 2023
