State Library by kwind
Photo 3898

State Library

While downtown in Melbourne, we made a quick visit to the beautiful state library.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Taffy ace
Fantastic wide angle architectural capture
March 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! What big and beautiful space!
March 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful pov and symmetry.
March 19th, 2023  
