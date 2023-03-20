Previous
Melbourne Street Art by kwind
Melbourne Street Art

A giant purse on the street infront of Australia's largest H&M store in downtown Melbourne. The heritage building was beautiful inside.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug ace
That is some interesting art.
March 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Certainly an interesting piece of art
March 21st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Pretty neat shot, especially if you enlarge it
March 21st, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
What interesting street art!
March 21st, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
That's right up my alley....I LOVE purses! :)
March 21st, 2023  
narayani ace
Great perspective. How apt to have it in front of H&M 😄
March 21st, 2023  
