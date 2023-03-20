Sign up
Photo 3900
Melbourne Street Art
A giant purse on the street infront of Australia's largest H&M store in downtown Melbourne. The heritage building was beautiful inside.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
6
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4334
photos
382
followers
161
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th February 2023 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
That is some interesting art.
March 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Certainly an interesting piece of art
March 21st, 2023
Milanie
ace
Pretty neat shot, especially if you enlarge it
March 21st, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
What interesting street art!
March 21st, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
That's right up my alley....I LOVE purses! :)
March 21st, 2023
narayani
ace
Great perspective. How apt to have it in front of H&M 😄
March 21st, 2023
