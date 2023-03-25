Previous
We Missed the Rain by kwind
Photo 3905

We Missed the Rain

We are out at the cabin for the weekend. We spent the day working in the yard and having a fire cleaning up debris. It was a lovely day. We managed to miss the rain that this cloud brought to Vancouver Island.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful scene
March 26th, 2023  
