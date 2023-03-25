Sign up
Photo 3905
We Missed the Rain
We are out at the cabin for the weekend. We spent the day working in the yard and having a fire cleaning up debris. It was a lovely day. We managed to miss the rain that this cloud brought to Vancouver Island.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful scene
March 26th, 2023
