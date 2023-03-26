Sign up
Photo 3906
Sunday Night
It was a great day!!! We go home tomorrow.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
6
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4340
photos
380
followers
161
following
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
March 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Wonderful mood to this.
March 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful!
March 27th, 2023
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous view!
March 27th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I love the light here - seems to come from the side and the seated person is just contemplating the quiet beauty. fav
March 27th, 2023
Milanie
ace
I'd hate to leave
March 27th, 2023
