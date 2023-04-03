Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3914
Take Off
Two Canada geese landed on the cliff but didn’t stay long.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4348
photos
378
followers
160
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Great shot!
April 4th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot of the geese!
April 4th, 2023
narayani
ace
Nice timing
April 4th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the take off.
April 4th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
easy to take off from here.. Great catch!
April 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close