Take Off by kwind
Photo 3914

Take Off

Two Canada geese landed on the cliff but didn’t stay long.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne C ace
Great shot!
April 4th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot of the geese!
April 4th, 2023  
narayani ace
Nice timing
April 4th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the take off.
April 4th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
easy to take off from here.. Great catch!
April 4th, 2023  
