Beach Deck by kwind
Beach Deck

All that’s left of our new beach deck is a railing on the far side but that will be next trip’s project.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dawn ace
Looking good and nice to have a project to do or complete
September 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Looks like a great deck.
September 11th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Good for you.
September 11th, 2023  
