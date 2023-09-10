Sign up
Previous
Photo 4067
Beach Deck
All that’s left of our new beach deck is a railing on the far side but that will be next trip’s project.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
3
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4501
photos
354
followers
152
following
1114% complete
View this month »
4060
4061
4062
4063
4064
4065
4066
4067
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th September 2023 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Looking good and nice to have a project to do or complete
September 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Looks like a great deck.
September 11th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Good for you.
September 11th, 2023
