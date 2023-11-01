Previous
Windsor Run Way by kwind
Photo 4115

Windsor Run Way

We spent a few hours in Windsor to wander the quaint streets and tour the castle. It was a lovely place but I wasn't overly fond of the continual stream of jets flying past. It made for a lot of noise. Must be rather uncomfortable for the locals!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Yes it’s on a Heathrow flight path. Nice shot!
November 1st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Stunning
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise