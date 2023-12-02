Previous
A Long Distance Selfie by kwind
A Long Distance Selfie

My husband and son are on a week long getaway in Waikiki so my daughter and I facetimed them tonight and took a screenshot of the four of us.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Joy's Focus ace
Well I hope you’re having fun during their get away. I love Hawaii!
December 3rd, 2023  
eDorre ace
What a neat shot!
December 3rd, 2023  
