Previous
Photo 4145
A Long Distance Selfie
My husband and son are on a week long getaway in Waikiki so my daughter and I facetimed them tonight and took a screenshot of the four of us.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4579
photos
354
followers
152
following
1135% complete
View this month »
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd December 2023 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joy's Focus
ace
Well I hope you’re having fun during their get away. I love Hawaii!
December 3rd, 2023
eDorre
ace
What a neat shot!
December 3rd, 2023
