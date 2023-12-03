Previous
The Morning After by kwind
The Morning After

It was VERY stormy last night. In fact, one of our fence panels blew over! This morning the sun came out!
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

amyK ace
Great tones in this post-storm scene
December 4th, 2023  
Faye Turner
Beautiful layers
December 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot!
December 4th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice waves
December 4th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so beautiful
December 4th, 2023  
