Previous
Photo 4150
Coast Guard
A large Coast Guard boat was busy today. I spotted it going back and forth numerous times then it would float motionless for a while before it took off in a sprint.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4584
photos
351
followers
151
following
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
8th December 2023 7:48am
Call me Joe
ace
Beautiful
December 9th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Lovely pop of red
December 9th, 2023
