Stormy Seas by kwind
Photo 4151

Stormy Seas

Yesterday was beautiful, today was NOT!! So much rain and lots of wind.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy ace
I feel this!
December 10th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Makes for a good photo but not a pleasant experience.. We are having a lot of rain.... it's rather gloomy on dark winter days.
December 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great capture of this rough sea, It looks cold too.
December 10th, 2023  
