Photo 4172
Puzzle time
I finished this one a few days ago.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
3
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4607
photos
348
followers
149
following
1143% complete
View this month
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
4173
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th December 2023 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lots of detail. Nice one
January 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done!
January 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one. I wish I could browse in this bookshop. ha ha
January 3rd, 2024
