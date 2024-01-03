Sign up
Previous
Photo 4174
Ron is 55
My husband turned 55 today!! I baked him a double layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing and my mom made us all a yummy roast beef dinner to celebrate!
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd January 2024 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Yum cake! Happy shot
January 4th, 2024
