Previous
Photo 4208
Month of Hearts #9
A Christmas gift from my husband.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4642
photos
348
followers
148
following
1152% complete
View this month »
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th February 2024 11:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Mags
ace
What a beautiful heart within a heart. =)
February 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful, a heart full of love.
February 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful.
February 9th, 2024
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Beautiful simplicity and so nice on the red background
February 9th, 2024
