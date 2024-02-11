Previous
Month of Hearts #11 by kwind
Photo 4210

Month of Hearts #11

I bought this rather large, heavy heart lock in the summer.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It is stunning, such wonderful intricate detail beautifully captured.
February 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful heart lock.
February 11th, 2024  
Kim ace
I love your heart lock and image!
February 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent shot and the heart lock is beautiful.
February 11th, 2024  
Chrissie
How lovely 💕
February 11th, 2024  
John
Fab tones and textures
February 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How fabulous !
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise